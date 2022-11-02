The ‘Aftermarket Jackpot Convention’ Begins

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have kicked off their 2022 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention at The Mirage in Las Vegas. Registration opened Tuesday with thousands of attendees visiting registration, an opening reception and dinner. A Polynesian dance group led attendees from the opening reception down to the Mirage Events Center for dinner. Comedian and

America’s Got Talent finalist Josh Blue joined the Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper audience to officially start the convention. Blue brings a unique perspective to comedy after being born with Cerebral Palsy. He uses his comedy to bring awareness to those with disabilities. Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper staff JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing, and Jim Holik, director of marketing, will emcee all week and didn’t wait long to get the party started. The room was electric after the Polynesian dance group took the stage after dinner to perform. After their conclusion, two couples in the audience won all-expenses paid trips to Hawaii as part an ongoing Hawaii Getaway promotion.

Wednesday morning after a group breakfast, comedian and beloved “car guy” Adam Carolla joined industry icons on stage to talk about the state of the aftermarket industry. Chris Pruitt of East Penn; Corey Bartlett of Automotive Parts Headquarters, and Eric Sills of Standard Motor Parts joined JC Washbish to discuss economic outlooks, excitement for AAPEX and the current state of business. Wednesday morning concluded with a sea of matching yellow Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shirts as the Grand Parade from The Mirage to the AAPEX show floor began. Attendees were joined on the mile long walk by bagpipers, drumlines, Las Vegas showgirls and stilt-walkers dressed as Elvis Presley. Aftermarket Jackpot attendees will spend the next two days networking and engaging in training opportunities with exhibiting AAPEX suppliers. “AAPEX provides a tremendous opportunity to bring together our warehouse distributors, shop owners and technicians with our valued Channel Partners,” said JC Washbish. “For many of our attendees, this is their first time attending AAPEX or travelling since the pandemic. We’re honored and excited to welcome them to Las Vegas and to our 2022 Aftermarket Jackpot Convention.”

