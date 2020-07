The 2020 Indy 500 Estimates 25% Capacity

Based on policies and procedures put into effect by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS), officials announced that attendance for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23, will be approximately 25% of capacity. Face coverings will be required for all attendees.

IMS has also prepared a detailed, nearly 100-page plan that provides guidelines and protocols for how the race will be run this year. The plan will be released publicly Wednesday, July 22, ahead of a conference call with Speedway officials. A media advisory with details surrounding the conference call will follow.

“In June, we announced the race was on and that attendance would be limited to no more than 50% of capacity,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President & CEO Mark Miles. “We also made clear we intended to do things differently this year. By offering credits to fans who had previously purchased tickets, encouraging those over 65 to stay at home, limiting attendance in the infield, reducing tickets in our suites and promising fans their decision to not attend would not impact their seniority or right to renew tickets for 2021, we now anticipate attendance at approximately 25% of capacity. We will welcome fans back, and we have an aggressive plan in place, which has been developed through collaboration with national, state and local health experts.”