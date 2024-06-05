TEXA Runs Car Diagnostic Tool Promotion

Active from June 1 through August 31, this TEXA IDC5 advanced diagnostics promotion provides a single full BIKE software with Free Texpack subscription, when a new TEXA Axone tablet CAR package is purchased.

All TEXA Axone diagnostics packages are sold with the VCI adapter and secure hardware case. Specific vehicle environment cables and connectors are sold separately, the company said.

For questions regarding this new TEXA Axone product promotion, tool dealer listing and/or new product pricing, contact the TEXA tech support team anytime.