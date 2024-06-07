TEXA Announces CAR 76.6.0 Software Release

The TEXA USA team announced its latest CAR 76.6.0 software release, to support continued updating of TEXA IDC5 coverage. Innovation of the TEXA IDC5 software is focused on new vehicle coverage, as well as new diagnostic feature functionality, the company said.

TEXA also announced its partnership with MOTOR Information Systems to provide free access to OEM repair and service information. TEXA IDC5 CAR diagnostic software provides free streamlined access without login or authentication required to the Motor TruSpeed platform, according to TEXA.

This is available for integration with North American region registered IDC5 accounts, with new purchased and registered IDC5 Car as of June 2024.

“It is important to frequently download your TEXA IDC5 updates from your active subscription, to ensure access to the latest vehicle coverage and diagnostic features. TEXA releases monthly updates to ensure your team is operating with the latest Dealer Level Diagnostics,” TEXA said.