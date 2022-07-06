 Tendeco's John Lussier Sits Down with AMN Drivetime (VIDEO)
Shop Owner
Bill Babcox and John Lussier discuss supply chain challenges, the value of OE heritage, international business and more.
In this latest episode of AMN Drivetime, Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox sits down with John Lussier, president of Tendeco Sales Inc., under which the Litens brand resides. In the interview, the two executives talk about a variety of important industry issues – from supply chain challenges to sourcing, R&D, OE heritage, international business and more.

Having been born in Argentina and educated in Venezuela, Lussier says that experience has certainly helped him lead an international business however, he points out that the continued value proposition of the “Made in the U.S.A.” still holds weight around the globe.

“For me personally, in my automotive career, it’s helped me a lot into understanding other cultures and how that might benefit and learn to work together. Obviously, it’s a very important thing,” Lussier said. Yet he also shared, “… having grown up in South America and then subsequently moved to the United States, I learned early on what it meant to be ‘made in the United States,’ because that translates into quality around the world.” 

In this episode of AMN Drivetime, Bill and John also dive into the following topics:

00: 56 Litens history and its involvement in the invention of the tensioner

04:25 The vehicle technologies Lussier is keeping a close eye on today

6:36 How growing up in Latin America informs Lussier’s his role as an international business leader today

8:08 Just how many languages does Lussier speak?

8:10 What “made in the U.S.A.” really means to Lussier

9:23 How Litens manages today’s continuing supply chain challenges

10:55 The importance of R&D and how Litens differentiates itself in the market

13:09 Diving into the details of having “OE heritage”

14:40 Funny stories from the road

16:35 The popular and insightful Lightning Round

The AMN Drivetime podcast entertains and educates listeners, conversing with today’s top aftermarket drivers and industry leaders who are having an impact on the automotive aftermarket industry. This bi-monthly podcast offers candid, one-on-one conversations between Babcox Media CEO Bill Babcox and notable figures in the automotive aftermarket, sharing their experiences and life lessons as they have traveled the aftermarket.

Bill Babcox is the third generation to run the Akron, Ohio-based media business and not only has a number of great stories and insights to share, but also has had the good fortune to get to know a number of fascinating people in the automotive aftermarket today. Tune in to these captivating conversations covering topics ranging from key industry issues to the deep personal insights developed over years of experience in this dynamic industry.

AMN Drivetime is sponsored by Litens.

