TEMCO Introduces Parts Washers With Split Door Design

TEMCO, one of the leading names in industrial parts washers, recently introduced the “split door” design.

The Split door design is now standard on all TEMCO’s larger parts washer models starting with the TEMCO Model T50. This design eliminates the cumbersome heavy single swing doors that can sag and drag over time. Also saves space by eliminating the large single swing door radius. This new split door design facilitates easier loading/unloading and is safer for the operator, said the company.