TechForce Foundation Celebrates Up-And-Coming Transportation Technicians With 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards



The non-profit TechForce Foundation has announced the launch of its first annual FutureTechs Rock Awards. The awards recognize the student community of future mobility technicians who are displaying passion and commitment while driving the future of the transportation industry. Complete details and nomination information can be found online at TechForceFoundation.org/FutureTechsRock.

“It’s inspiring to witness so many promising student technicians across the country making such significant impacts on both their schools and communities,” said Jennifer Maher, executive director of TechForce Foundation. “The FutureTechs Rock Awards recognize these talented individuals for their commitment to ensuring the future of American transportation. They are showing us firsthand that automotive and diesel technicians are a high-tech, in-demand, STEM profession.”

The 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards are accepting nominations through 4 p.m. PT on March 27. The awards are open to students enrolled in high-school and post-secondary transportation education programs.

Finalists, selected by a panel of industry judges, will be announced on April 11 and will then advance to a public vote, which will select the grand prize winner, who will be unveiled on April 17. Prizes include tool vouchers and education scholarships sponsored by TechForce partners: Snap-on, Cengage and Haynes.

To learn more about the 2019 FutureTechs Rock Awards or to nominate an outstanding technical student in your community, visit TechForceFoundation.org/FutureTechsRock.