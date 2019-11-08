Take 5 Oil Change And Castrol Announce Strategic Partnership

Castrol recently announced a long term strategic partnership with Driven Brands and Take 5 Oil Change. Integrating training, service and marketing efforts, the two teams will partner to ensure continued growth for both Castrol and franchise Take 5 Oil Change locations.

“The automotive aftermarket is changing at an ever-accelerating pace, and consumers demand more every day,” said David Bouet, president of Castrol USA and Canada. “Take 5 Oil Change is at the forefront of those changes in providing time- and convenience-starved consumers a quick and convenient service. Castrol is proud to be partnered with Take 5 Oil change.”

The two companies will combine industry expertise and data-driven insights to continue accelerating Take 5 Oil Change’s aggressive expansion plans.

Since opening their first location in Metairie, Louisiana, in 1984, Take 5 Oil Change has grown rapidly to become one of the largest quick lube chains in the U.S. with more than 500 shops across 18 states and Canada. Take 5 Oil Change is owned by Driven Brands, a leading franchisor of automotive aftermarket services in North America with more than 2,800 locations, including brands such as CARSTAR, Meineke, Maaco, ABRA, and 1-800-Radiator.

“Castrol has been a long-standing partner of Take 5 Oil Change and Driven Brands,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Driven Brands. “As we continue to drive our Take 5 Oil Change network and grow our customer base, we seek to strategically partner with innovative companies such as Castrol that provide not only top brands to our customers, but incredible service and value to our franchisees.”