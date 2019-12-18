Tabitha Harris Honored With Scholarships From Federated Car Care, Women In Auto Care

Scholarship winner Tabitha Harris

Tabitha Harris of Capitol Tire & Auto Service in Dover, Delaware, was recently awarded with two academic scholarships to help her pursue a career in the auto care industry.

A Federated Car Care scholarship, as well as a scholarship from Women in Auto Care (WiAC), were awarded to Harris. She was honored for her accomplishments during AAPEX 2019 in Las Vegas at the annual Women in Auto Care reception.

“We congratulate Tabitha on these tremendous achievements and wish her great success as she continues her education and her automotive career,” said John Marcum, director of marketing of Federated Auto Parts. “We are proud to have Capitol Tire & Auto Service as a Federated Car Care member and are delighted that scholarships from Federated Car Care and Women in Auto Care will help Tabitha advance her automotive education.”

A graduate of Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown, Delaware, Harris studied in the school’s automotive technical program and also worked at Capitol Tire & Auto Service during her senior year. She is attending University of Northwestern Ohio and plans to major in diesel technology.