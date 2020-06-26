Sunex Tools’ 3-Drawer Utility Cart Features Iconic Print

The Sunex Tools orange 8035XT cart is taken to the next level with True Timber’s iconic Kanati print wrapped across the drawers. The stainless-steel work surface slides open for access to an additional storage area and each slide top flips open for 1-in. deep storage space.

The integrated onboard power strip includes three outlets and two USB ports. The latching, recessed drawers on roller bearing slide open to full extension and EVA foam drawer liners keep your tools where you left them.

For more information, you can visit sunextools.com.