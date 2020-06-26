Connect with us

Products

Sunex Tools’ 3-Drawer Utility Cart Features Iconic Print

Features include True Timber’s iconic Kanati print, a slide top, power strip and more.
Advertisement
 

on

The Sunex Tools orange 8035XT cart is taken to the next level with True Timber’s iconic Kanati print wrapped across the drawers. The stainless-steel work surface slides open for access to an additional storage area and each slide top flips open for 1-in. deep storage space.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The integrated onboard power strip includes three outlets and two USB ports. The latching, recessed drawers on roller bearing slide open to full extension and EVA foam drawer liners keep your tools where you left them.

For more information, you can visit sunextools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Openbay Rolls Out Online Chat Platform

MAHLE's Next Generation RRR Machines

JASPER Offers Reman GM Class-1 DOD/AFM Delete Engine

Cloyes Expands Variable Valve Timing Chain Kit Product Line

Advertisement

on

Sunex Tools' 3-Drawer Utility Cart Features Iconic Print

on

Knock Out Pins, Rivets with Lang's Extra-Long Pin Punch Set

on

Champion Adds Two New UltraFleet Diesel Engine Oils

on

Snap-on Introduces More Speed, Power With CT9075
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Skilled Techs Essential To Economy During Pandemic

News: Electrify America Completes EV Fast-Charging Route

News: Interstate Batteries Educates Consumers On Battery Maintenance

News: PCi Launches New Website

News: ASE Offers Online Toolkit For Industry Partners

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect