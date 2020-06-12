Streamlight Upgrades Stylus Pro USB Penlight

Streamlight Inc. launched a new version of its Stylus Pro USB penlight. The light now delivers 350 lumens and features a slimmer, matte black body with a forward-sliding protective sleeve for the micro USB port.

The Stylus Pro USB features an upgraded white LED with high and low modes, offering 350 lumens on high and a 109-meter beam distance, with a 1.5-hour run time; on low mode, the light offers 90 lumens and a 58-meter beam distance, with a 3.5-hour run time. The micro USB port gives users the flexibility of on-the-go charging.

“The upgraded Stylus Pro USB is slimmer and brighter, making it even easier to flood small spaces with light,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The Stylus Pro USB also is convenient for close-up tasks like automotive repairs, equipment inspections, and DIY jobs.”

A lithium ion battery recharges in the light in 2.5 hours. Colored LEDs in the push-button tail switch indicate battery power levels. The switch provides easy, one-handed constant on operation. Highly durable, the Stylus Pro USB has a machined alloy case with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish.

Measuring only 5.95 in. long, the Stylus Pro USB weighs only 1.8 oz. IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, the light is impact-resistance tested to one meter. The light comes packaged with a USB cord, removable pocket clip and holster.

The Stylus Pro USB includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more information, please visit streamlight.com.