Connect with us

Products

Streamlight Upgrades Stylus Pro USB Penlight

The light now delivers 350 lumens and features a slimmer, matte black body.
Advertisement
 

on

Streamlight Inc. launched a new version of its Stylus Pro USB penlight. The light now delivers 350 lumens and features a slimmer, matte black body with a forward-sliding protective sleeve for the micro USB port.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Stylus Pro USB features an upgraded white LED with high and low modes, offering 350 lumens on high and a 109-meter beam distance, with a 1.5-hour run time; on low mode, the light offers 90 lumens and a 58-meter beam distance, with a 3.5-hour run time. The micro USB port gives users the flexibility of on-the-go charging.

“The upgraded Stylus Pro USB is slimmer and brighter, making it even easier to flood small spaces with light,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “The Stylus Pro USB also is convenient for close-up tasks like automotive repairs, equipment inspections, and DIY jobs.” 

A lithium ion battery recharges in the light in 2.5 hours. Colored LEDs in the push-button tail switch indicate battery power levels. The switch provides easy, one-handed constant on operation. Highly durable, the Stylus Pro USB has a machined alloy case with a Type II MIL-Spec anodized finish.

Measuring only 5.95 in. long, the Stylus Pro USB weighs only 1.8 oz. IPX4-rated for water-resistant operation, the light is impact-resistance tested to one meter. The light comes packaged with a USB cord, removable pocket clip and holster.

The Stylus Pro USB includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. 

For more information, please visit streamlight.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Dorman Announces More Than 100 New Products For June 2020

Hot Shot’s Secret Rebrands Transmission Stiction Eliminator

Matco Tools 10-Piece Screwdriver Set

Schumacher Introduces DSR139, DSR140 Proseries Chargers

Advertisement

on

Streamlight Upgrades Stylus Pro USB Penlight

on

SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Impact Wrench

on

Elgin Industries Offers Expanded Range For Ford 6.7L Engines

on

MAHLE Motorsport Offers Custom Piston Program
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Senate Holds Hearings On COVID-19 Economic Stimulus Plans

Oil: Active Management Of Oil Pressure

Diagnostics: Lane Departure Warning Intermittently Does Not Alert

News: Federated ‘T-Shirt Tuesdays’ Return

News: Advance Auto Parts To Sponsor NASCAR Weekly Series

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect