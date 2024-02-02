 StoreDot Introduces Extreme Fast Charging Concept Vehicle

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Underhood Service Logo
Technical resources to help diagnose and repair engine-related service issues.
EV Bizz

StoreDot Introduces Extreme Fast Charging Concept Vehicle

The company's I-Beam XFC includes a proprietary "100in5" cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

StoreDot unveiled a concept for taking extreme fast charging (XFC) capability from the cell to the vehicle level with its new I-Beam XFC concept, a cell-to-pack (CTP) design that it said will accelerate the integration of XFC into EVs.

Related Articles

StoreDot said at the core of the I-Beam XFC sits its proprietary “100in5” cell technology, which enables charging 100 miles of range in just five minutes. StoreDot’s 100in5 electrodes are assembled into its new I-Beam XFC cells, which it said are designed to be incorporated directly into the battery pack.

While standard cell-to-pack architectures aim to improve range and energy density, StoreDot said it is also focusing on extreme fast charging with its I-Beam XFC concept.

The I-Beam XFC patented Structural Cooling concept is embedded into the structure of each cell, preventing localized hot spots and maintaining uniform temperatures across the battery pack, enabling it to accept the ultra-high currents required for fast charging, with minimal system overhead, according to StoreDot.

While still a concept, StoreDot said it’s already secured several patents around I-Beam XFC’s architecture.

This year, StoreDot said it will continue its path to commercialization. The company recently announced it’s preparing for anticipated milestones in 2024 including plans to demonstrate the world’s first EV equipped with XFC technology, shipping prismatic B-samples to OEMs and expanding operations in the US.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

China’s BYD Overtakes Tesla in EV Sales in Final Months of 2023

Both BYD and Tesla reported record sales of EVs in the last three months of 2023.

Underhood Service Staff Writers
By Underhood Service Staff Writers

According to multiple media reports, Chinese EV automaker BYD displaced Tesla in the final quarter of 2023 as the world’s largest manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Chinese automaker published its December 2023 sales report on Jan. 2 saying it sold 190,754 EVs in December, taking its total for the last three months of the year to a record 526,409 vehicles, 60% higher than the same period in 2022.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

The Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84.5K chargers by 2029.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
EV Charging Challenges

Charging will get better as technology improves and drivers change their behaviors.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Nexteer Hits Global Production Milestone of 100M EPS Systems

Electric Power Steering systems are key in enabling fuel efficiency and safety.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Hyundai Breaks Ground on New EV Production Plant in South Korea

Hyundai’s new EV plant prioritizes employee comfort, becoming the hub for EV mobility.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers

Other Posts

How EVs Have Changed Wiper Blade Service

For EVs, noisy wiper blades can be an annoyance because there is no internal combustion engine to help cancel out that noise.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Ford Pro, Xcel Energy Collaborate on EV Charging Port Installation

The effort aims to install 30,000 EV charging ports by 2030 for business fleets across Xcel Energy’s service territories in the U.S.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Pilot Travel Centers, GM & EVgo Partner on EV Charging

The companies have opened the first 17 locations of their national electric vehicle fast charging network.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers
Rock Tech, Electra Collaborate on Lithium Recycling

This initiative is expected to facilitate a circular lithium value chain in North America.

By Underhood Service Staff Writers