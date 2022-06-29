States Proclaim June As Auto Service Professionals Month

Click Here to Read More

“We want to thank these governors for recognizing the highly trained and skilled automotive service professionals in their states who keep each state’s motorists on the road,” said Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE). “As ASE celebrates its 50th anniversary, June is the perfect time to recognize their important work and thank them for the valuable service they deliver to their customers each and every day.”

Because today’s motor vehicles are highly complex with more advanced technology than ever before, requiring specialized tools and highly trained professionals to perform vehicle repairs, the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo helps vehicle owners easily identify those professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills needed to perform with excellence.

The process to become ASE Certified requires qualified work experience and passing a challenging test for each certification. ASE Certified technicians must keep up to date on ever-evolving vehicle systems and technologies to effectively perform maintenance and repairs and are required to prove their technical knowledge by retesting every five years to keep their certifications current.