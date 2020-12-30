Connect with us

Starrett America And Camouflage-Themed Micrometers

The themed T436.1 micrometers are accurate, rugged and feature renowned Starrett quality workmanship.
The L.S. Starrett Company, a manufacturer of precision hand tools and gages, metrology systems and more, has introduced distinctive looking micrometers featuring American pride and camouflaged themes emblazoned on the frames of its most-popular outside micrometer series.

The new limited special edition No. T436.1 themed outside micrometers are available in either individual 0-1″, 1-2″, 2-3″, 3-4″ models, or in 0-4″ sets in custom wooden cases, and all are offered in either American pride (No. APT436.1) or camouflaged (No. CFT436.1) themes that are printed via a special process on the tool’s enamel coated frames.

“We know how proud American machinists and inspectors are of their work, their tools and their country,” said Tim Cucchi, precision hand tools product manager at Starrett. “We feel these distinctive American-made tools will give the opportunity for skilled workers to express themselves individually on the job. The tools are also an ideal collector’s / gift item for the holidays.”

Made in Athol, MA, the themed T436.1 micrometers are accurate, rugged and feature renowned Starrett quality workmanship. The micrometers feature .0001″ graduation, ratchet stop, lock nut, and carbide measuring faces on the anvil and spindle. No-glare satin chrome finish on the thimble and sleeve with staggered lines and distinct figures provide precise and easy readability. In addition, the rigid steel frame is well balanced for easy handling, and the extremely hard and stable one-piece spindle ensures reliable life-long accuracy.

For more information, visit www.starrett.com/painted-micrometers.

