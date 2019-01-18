Standard Motor Products Named 2018 Supplier Of The Year By O’Reilly Auto Parts



Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced it was named 2018 Supplier of the Year by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

SMP was presented with the prestigious award during last week’s O’Reilly Leadership Conference in Dallas, Texas. During the award presentation, Cory Blackburn, vice president of merchandise, O’Reilly Auto Parts, credited SMP’s supply chain support for what he called “one of the largest changeovers in the history of the automotive aftermarket.” In addition to the changeover, Blackburn attributed the award to SMP’s great partnership in growing sales across multiple categories.

Earlier in the night, SMP also was presented with the Technical and Training Award. Reserved for suppliers that go above and beyond in training, SMP was recognized for its extensive training support throughout 2018, which included training seminars reaching thousands of technicians, store calls, professional technician calls and participation in all five O’Reilly Expos.

Commenting on the awards, Phil Hutchens, vice president Engine Management Marketing, SMP, said, “We’re honored to receive both of these prestigious awards from O’Reilly Auto Parts. As we look ahead to 2019, we’re determined to build upon last year’s success to continue to strengthen this great partnership.”