Standard Motor Products Launches New Corporate, Investor Relations And Standard Brand Websites

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the launch of a new suite of websites. Kicking off the company’s 100th year in business, the first phase includes a new SMP corporate website, smpcorp.com; an Investor Relations micro-site, ir.smpcorp.com; and a completely new Standard Brand website, standardbrand.com.

Developed in tandem with Multimedia Solutions, the revamped design features a dynamic homepage with a scrolling news filter and multi-tiered dropdown menu that gives users loads of information and content—all in one place.

SMP’s new and improved brand website design includes a significantly more robust and integrated e-catalog experience, according to the company. In addition, the website’s digital resources, technical training library and fully responsive design allows users to access the new sites and enhanced e-catalog across all devices.

Commenting on the launch, Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, said, “As more automotive professionals rely on suppliers’ websites to research parts and repair information, we’re excited to introduce a new suite of websites that prioritizes content, information and user experience across all devices.”