Standard Motor Products Launches 365 New Numbers

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has introduced 365 new part numbers in its October new number announcement (NNA). Included in the release is new coverage for more than 107 product categories, and 110 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles.

SMP says its commitment to providing replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles through its Standard and Four Seasons brands is evident in this release. The October NNA added new part numbers for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, 2017-’11 Nissan Leaf, 2022-’10 Toyota Prius and more. The addition of more than 130 new Sensors, Switches, Actuators and Connectors also expands Standard’s powertrain-neutral coverage. The Standard ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) program continues to grow. The October new number announcement includes new park assist cameras and park assist sensors. Cruise control distance sensors are now available for popular Ford and Lincoln trucks and SUVs, and lane departure system cameras have been added for the 2021-’19 Ford Ranger and 2016-’15 Honda CR-V.

“The 365 products added to our product line with the recent release are a welcome addition to our ever-expanding programs,” said John Herc, vice president engine of management marketing, SMP. “Once again, Standard Motor Products is proving its dedication to our loyal distribution partners and service providers, supplying them with the parts they need and the quality they trust.” The Standard Turbocharger program expands with each release. This month, three new Turbocharger Kits add coverage for more than 1.2 million popular Ford vehicles including the 2017-’15 F-150. The program wouldn’t be complete without related parts, which include turbocharger oil lines, turbocharger outlet elbows, turbocharger coolant lines, turbocharger oil drain tubes, turbocharger wastegate solenoids, and charge air coolers.

Standard’s Collision Repair program continues to expand with the addition of Radiator Active Grille Shutter Assemblies for the 2019-’18 Ford F-150 and 2018-’15 Edge. Additionally, Ride Height Sensors have been added for popular vehicles like the 2020-’15 Cadillac Escalade and Chevrolet Suburban. Power door lock actuators, trunk lock actuator motors, and tailgate lock actuator motors are just a few more of the collision products also included in the release. Standard has released new transfer case motors for more than 7 million vehicles. This growing line now covers a multitude of popular applications such as the 2022-’11 Dodge Durango, 2022-’11 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and 2016-1999 Ford F-Series Super Duty.

Four Seasons, SMP’s Temperature Control Division, has added 94 new part numbers to its product line, including 19 new hose assemblies covering more than 2.7 million domestic and import vehicles. Popular applications include the 2022-’17 Honda CR-V, 2020-’16 Honda Pilot, 2019-’13 Ford Explorer and 2019-’14 Ford Interceptor Utility. Also new from Four Seasons are new air door actuators, adding exclusive coverage for the 2019-’09 Toyota Corolla and 2018-’06 Toyota RAV4. Additionally, many heater valves, filter driers, condensers, evaporators, heater cores and more are part of the release, helping Four Seasons to provide technicians with the parts necessary for a complete A/C service.

