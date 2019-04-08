Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Announces 2019 Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Competition

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) tapped TFI Envision, Inc. again to help facilitate their 2019 Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Competition, which will present four deserving students with a $5,000 scholarship each.

To enter, students are asked to visit IntermotorImportLeader.com, complete an online questionnaire, and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries will be evaluated based on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the import automotive industry. This fifth-annual competition runs through May 31, 2019.

The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program. They must also have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0.