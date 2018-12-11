Standard Motor Products Announces Winner Of Standard ‘Shop Team Selfie’ Challenge

News
Congratulations to Tamrox Automotive, grand prize winner of SMP’s “Shop Team Selfie” Challenge

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the grand-prize winner of its Standard “Shop Team Selfie” Challenge: Tamrox Automotive of Jackson, Mississippi. For its prize, Tamrox Automotive will receive $2,500 for a shop appreciation event.

In addition to the grand prize, two second-prize shops each will receive a Bose Wireless Music System; five third-prize shops will receive subscriptions to Standard Pro Training On-Demand; and 10 fourth-prize shops each will receive a TechSmart Alternator Decoupler Pulley Tool Kit.

“We know it takes a team to get the job done every day, which is why we’re excited to present Tamrox Automotive with a prize that will benefit the entire team: $2,500 for a shop appreciation event,” said Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP.

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and add the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and parts of Canada.

