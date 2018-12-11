Standard Motor Products Announces Winner Of Standard ‘Shop Team Selfie’ Challenge

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the grand-prize winner of its Standard “Shop Team Selfie” Challenge: Tamrox Automotive of Jackson, Mississippi. For its prize, Tamrox Automotive will receive $2,500 for a shop appreciation event.

In addition to the grand prize, two second-prize shops each will receive a Bose Wireless Music System; five third-prize shops will receive subscriptions to Standard Pro Training On-Demand; and 10 fourth-prize shops each will receive a TechSmart Alternator Decoupler Pulley Tool Kit.

“We know it takes a team to get the job done every day, which is why we’re excited to present Tamrox Automotive with a prize that will benefit the entire team: $2,500 for a shop appreciation event,” said Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP.

To enter the contest, applicants were asked to upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and add the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and parts of Canada.