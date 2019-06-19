Standard Motor Products Announces Return Of Its ‘Shop Team Selfie’ Challenge

Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the return of its SMP “Shop Team Selfie” Challenge. Running through Aug. 30, the second-annual contest invites professional automotive shops to post a team selfie for a chance to win a prize that will benefit the entire shop. This year’s grand prize winner will receive $5,000 toward a shop appreciation event.

To enter the contest, applicants must upload a selfie of their team to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and add the hashtag #MyShopTeamSelfie. The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia and parts of Canada. Complete rules and competition information can be found at SMPShopTeamSelfie.com.

Commenting on the promotion, Jack Ramsey, vice president, engine management marketing and sales, SMP, stated, “As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we’re happy to recognize the hard work that all of our customers and shop teams around the country put in each day.”