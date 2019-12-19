Standard Motor Products Announces New SMP ‘Women In Auto Care’ Scholarship

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced its new SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship. Running Jan. 1 through March 31, 2020, the inaugural competition will present two female students with a $5,000 scholarship each.

Students can enter by visiting SMPWIACScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. SMP’s independent judges will evaluate all entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, vice president engine management marketing and sales, SMP, stated, “We’re excited to partner with the Auto Care Association and Women in Auto Care community to empower women entering the automotive industry.”

The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must consistently live and identify as women who are at least 18 years of age and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year, National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited, college, university, or post-high school educational program. They must also have a current cumulative grade point average of at least 2.5. Complete rules can be found at SMPWIACScholarship.com.

Winners will be notified on or about May 30, 2020.