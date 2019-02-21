Standard Motor Products Announces 5th Annual Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Automotive Scholarship Contest



Standard Motor Products (SMP) has announced the return of its fifth-annual Intermotor “Import Leader” Automotive Scholarship Competition, which will present four deserving students with a $5,000 scholarship each. The competition runs through May 31.

To enter, students are asked to visit IntermotorImportLeader.com, complete an online questionnaire and submit a current photo of themselves. Entries will be evaluated based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the import automotive industry.

Phil Hutchens, vice president engine management marketing, SMP, commented on the scholarships, stating, “Intermotor has a long history of supplying high-quality genuine import parts to the industry. We’re delighted to add an additional $5,000 scholarship to this year’s contest and continue our support of future import technicians.”

The competition is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia. Eligible entrants must be between the ages of 18 and 34 and currently enrolled full-time in high school or in an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or post-high school educational program. They must also have a current cumulative grade point average of 3.0. Complete rules and contest information can be found at IntermotorImportLeader.com.

To watch a promotional video about the contest, visit youtube.com/IntermotorImport.