Connect with us

Podcasts

S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business

Get to know how Paul Swentzel created a growing distribution business in the heart of the Bluegrass State in this episode.
 

on

Starting a three-generation business doesn’t come without hard work and a little bit of luck. But according to Paul Swentzel, founder of S&S Tire, another ingredient to the secret sauce of success is forming relationships. “Relationships are incredibly powerful,” he says in the latest episode of Johnny g & Friends, hosted by tire industry icon and retired Bridgestone executive John Gamauf. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

A household name in the tire industry, Paul founded S&S Tire with his business partner, Don Schnieder, in 1974. They started out wholesaling tires out of a 9,000-square-foot warehouse in Lexington, Kentucky, and since then, the business has grown to 12 tire distribution centers across 10 states, 20 commercial truck centers, three retread plants and three retail locations. Today, Paul remains a figurehead of the business while his son and grandsons (Brock and Austin Swentzel) continue on the family legacy with a staunch work ethic and a goal to always remain relevant to their customers. 

Paul first met Johnny g in the 70s, and since then, the two have taken their relationship from business to an enduring friendship. Get to know Paul, his wit, how he got started in the industry and how he’s managed to create a growing distribution business in the heart of the Bluegrass in the latest episode of Johnny g & Friends.

Advertisement

Click here to listen. 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Podcasts: AMN Drivetime: Catching Up With Industry Icon Kathleen Schmatz

Podcasts: S.O.S Podcast- Make It Easier To Get Paid For Your Services

Podcasts: Podcast: One On One With Johnny G’s GOAT

Podcasts: S.O.S. Podcast: When Setting Goals, Don’t Climb Alone

Advertisement

on

S&S Tire's Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business

on

S.O.S. Podcast - How Text-To-Pay Eliminates Payment Headaches

on

S.O.S. Podcast - Employee Reviews Don't Have To Be Scary

on

S.O.S. Podcast - Don't Be Intimidated By Digital Inspections
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Opinion: How Much Does The Other Guy Make?

News: Dorman Announces 223 New Products

News: Mitchell 1 Names Sizzlin’ Summer Sweeps Winners

Heating / Cooling: Could Your A/C Recycling and Recovery Machine Be Overcharging?

Podcasts: S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
VIDEO: ACDelco Brake Pads And Rotors

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

What’s the Difference Between New and Remanufactured Water Pumps?
Connect
UnderhoodService