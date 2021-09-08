S&S Tire’s Swentzel: Secrets To Longevity In The Tire Business

Starting a three-generation business doesn’t come without hard work and a little bit of luck. But according to Paul Swentzel, founder of S&S Tire, another ingredient to the secret sauce of success is forming relationships. “Relationships are incredibly powerful,” he says in the latest episode of Johnny g & Friends, hosted by tire industry icon and retired Bridgestone executive John Gamauf.

A household name in the tire industry, Paul founded S&S Tire with his business partner, Don Schnieder, in 1974. They started out wholesaling tires out of a 9,000-square-foot warehouse in Lexington, Kentucky, and since then, the business has grown to 12 tire distribution centers across 10 states, 20 commercial truck centers, three retread plants and three retail locations. Today, Paul remains a figurehead of the business while his son and grandsons (Brock and Austin Swentzel) continue on the family legacy with a staunch work ethic and a goal to always remain relevant to their customers.

Paul first met Johnny g in the 70s, and since then, the two have taken their relationship from business to an enduring friendship. Get to know Paul, his wit, how he got started in the industry and how he’s managed to create a growing distribution business in the heart of the Bluegrass in the latest episode of Johnny g & Friends.