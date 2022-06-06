SRX Series a Natural Fit for FRAM®

When giants in the auto racing world team up with successful, resourceful business partners, you form a recipe for success. In this case, the result is the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series.

The SRX Series, otherwise known as the Camping World SRX Series, is the brainchild of racing legends Tony Stewart and company. Taking some inspiration from the old IROC racing events, Stewart and the SRX team partnered with sports agency veteran Sandy Montag and business executive George Pyne to launch the new series in 2021. The races are held on select asphalt and dirt short tracks – none of which the drivers have extensive experience at.

SRX Car Design

SRX Series stock cars were designed identically, using Ilmor 396ci engines, the same type which are used in the ARCA Menards Series. The cars also feature a large, distinctive wing on the rear. The idea behind the design was to develop a universal machine that is essentially a road course car that performs adequately on short ovals, thus negating an advantage for any one race team. The 700-horsepower, low downforce machines remains the standard competition vehicle.

The Race Format

SRX races utilize a similar format as many local short tracks, with each event consisting of two heat races and a feature. The primary difference is that drivers draw their starting position at random at every event to address the old question, “Is it the driver or is it the car?”

The starting positions for the heat races are determined by a pill draw during the drivers meeting, and the finishing order in each heat determines the feature lineup. Each heat race is timed at 15 minutes. Whoever is leading at the 15-minute mark gets the white flag for one final lap.

12 cars start the feature race, which are set at 100 laps unless otherwise noted. Points are awarded in both heats and the feature, based on where each driver finishes.

Drivers and Sponsors

As the SRX name implies, the series is full of superstars – a mix of current and former drivers from marquee series like NASCAR, IndyCar, USAC and the Trans-Am Series, to name a few. From the first lap of the first season, this talented group has delivered top-notch competition and excitement at every track on the schedule.

But even the impressive array of drivers from different disciplines can’t do it alone. Like every level of racing, sponsorships play a crucial role in keeping the cars on the track and resources accessible to each race team.

One such sponsor is FRAM®, the market leader in automotive filtration products, which will be continuing its partnership with SRX for the second straight year. “FRAM has been a long-standing partner in the racing business for many of us for a very long time. We look forward their return to SRX in 2022 in the 98 @MarcoAndretti machine” said Don Hawk, chief executive officer of SRX.

The partnership between the engine oil and air filtration leader and the racing series is an ideal match.

“FRAM® is excited to once again partner with SRX Racing,” said Patrick Reyes, marketing manager for FRAM®. “Last year’s relationship was a great platform to relaunch the FRAM® brand and we hope to see continued success for SRX and victories for FRAM® on the track.

As a headline sponsor, FRAM® is in the unique position to also sponsor one of the participating race teams, choosing to represent driver Marco Andretti.

“It’s very special to have FRAM® on board with me this season for all six SRX races,” said Andretti, driver of the No. 98 car. “I am honored to carry their colors and hope to get them some wins.”

The SRX Series kicks off its 2022 schedule June 18 in Pensacola, FL. The season will feature six races at tracks across the United States:

June 18 – Five Flags Speedway – Pensacola, FL

June 25 – South Boston Speedway – South Boston, VA

July 2 – Stafford Motor Speedway – Stafford Springs, CT

July 9 – Nashville Fairgrounds – Nashville, TN

July 16 – I-55 Raceway – Pevely, MO

July 23 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH

Visit srxracing.com to learn more. Explore FRAM® automotive filtration products at fram.com.

FRAM® has a legacy of delivering leading technology and innovations that goes back decades. FRAM® delivers a full set of filtration products to keep contaminants under control in critical spaces. If you’re already protecting engines with quality engine air and oil filters, make sure passengers can ride comfortably with optimal cabin air filtration. Explore the full offering of trusted filters at fram.com.