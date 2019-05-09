Spectra Premium Receives Gold Content Excellence Award For Web Catalog

Left to right: Luke Smith, ACPN Chairman; Gilles Tremblay, Spectra Premium Director – Marketing; and Alexandre Gazaille, Spectra Premium Manager – Parts Application Data

Spectra Premium Industries received the Gold Content Excellence Award for Web Catalog by the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) on April 30, during the Annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference in Tampa, Florida.

This award is presented to companies that consistently provide high-quality, timely and accurate electronic-catalog and product information.

“We are honored that ACPN presented us with this award, which acknowledges the dedication and teamwork of our parts information management, parts application management, web development and marketing teams,” said Gilles Tremblay, corporate director of marketing. “Spectra Premium quickly saw the importance of catalogs in electronic form and has been one of the first adopters of this medium that is now the norm in our industry. Our eCatalog not only offers quality content, but also stands out for the excellent integration of its data content with a user-friendly interface on both mobile devices and desktops.”