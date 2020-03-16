As part of its first-quarter product release in 2020, Spectra Premium launches 51 new products, featuring many late-model high-quality aftermarket products for heating and cooling systems, fuel delivery systems and engine management.

Heater Cores

Spectra Premium has introduced 11 new heater cores. According to the company, it does its best to always provide maximum heater replacement coverage, with these new products covering more than six million vehicles on the road in North America. Built to OE fit, form and function, each fully brazed aluminum heater is tested for exact fit and for leaks to ensure the time-consuming replacement is done right the first time.

Fuel Modules

In the fuel delivery category, the company introduces two fuel modules: the SP9186M and the SP4190M for late-model Scion tC and 03-02 Nissan Maxima. Like all Spectra Premium modules, these new parts feature improvements like durable carbon commutators, precise palladium-silver alloy for its fuel level sensor and resistant POM plastic for its plastic components, said the company.

Radiators

For cooling systems, six late-model radiators increase Spectra Premium’s selection. The company subjects its radiators to intense thermal, performance, pressure, extreme weather and leak testing. These tests ensure that the radiators are ready to face any real-life conditions.

Engine Management Products

In time for the upcoming repairs following tax-time returns, eight oxygen sensors, three ignition coils and three manifold absolute pressure sensors (MAP) provide replacement solutions for more than 15 million vehicles on the road.