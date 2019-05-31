SP Tools USA Now The Official Tool Brand For The ToyMakerz Workshop

SP Tools, a leader in the manufacturing of customized specialty tools for the automotive aftermarket, has been named the official tool brand for the groundbreaking series ToyMakerz, featuring extreme vehicle creations of ToyMakerz CEO David Ankin.

SP Tools’ reputation for extensive research and testing, product innovation and sound engineering are just a few of the reasons Ankin, the show’s host, choose to partner with SP Tools in his shop and on the show.

“ToyMakerz embodies the modern definition of its title – unique toys for big boys. We engineer cutting-edge vehicles and toys that require specific tools and a tool company that lives on the edge,” said Ankin. “[We] need to have a tool company that can develop specialty tools for our unique builds. It is difficult to engineer and fabricate highly technical vehicles without incredible tools. Partnering with a tool company that can adapt to our needs as we grow our brands is why SP Tools USA is now the official ToyMakerz workshop brand of choice. SP Tools is a perfect fit that makes sense – two companies coming together to make badass toys … and I mean BADASS Toys.”

Ankin, a former motorcycle stunt rider, race car driver and stuntman, brings to life the colorful and often inconceivable designs that he personally tests and takes to the limit. The show ToyMakerz, which gets its name from Ankin’s shop in Reidsville, North Carolina, is for those who like exotic, rare toys. The series follows Ankin and his team as they bring unrivaled ingenuity and a unique skill set to motorized builds for a wide array of customers. The show is currently in its fourth season and has caught the attention of millions.

ToyMakerz airs on Sundays at 9 a.m. EST/8 a.m. CST on the History channel and Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on FYI.

SP Tools was the first company to create EVA storage for sockets and wrenches for toolkits at the very start of the new hand tool program.

“We saw small samples of this product used in other packaging ideas and decided it would be an ideal way to lay out a tool kit and make replacing a part very simple. This has proven to be so successful that almost every other tool company in the world has followed and created their version of this ground- breaking idea,” said Tom Tucker, CEO of Austech Tools, the parent company of SP Tools.

“Over the past 14 years, SP Tools has launched approximately 30 exclusive automotive specialty tools that have now become common items in the market place,” Tucker said. “Last but far from least, we lead the industry in toolbox innovation. Our very latest version is TEK LINE. This uses a combination of structural techniques to build what is arguably the strongest tool box and roller cabinet available. It offers patented features such as Clik Lok to maximize user safety and drawer slides that will offer years of unrivalled service.”

Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is the exclusive importer of SP Tools and registered agent for the USA. Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is a customer-oriented equipment sales, service and training company, specializing in OEM and specific aftermarket diagnostic tools and equipment for cars and light duty trucks, agriculture and construction equipment, HD diesel and light commercial vehicles, marine vessels and powersports vehicles.

“I was on my way to a meeting in Germany at Automechanika when I first noticed SP Tools,” commented G. Lee Locklear, founder of Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions. “Even at a distance, I immediately took notice of the quality in fit and finish of the wrenches on display. Cutting Edge Automotive Solutions is a company driven by only one mission: to provide our customers with the best tools and equipment backed by unmatched service and support. Given our commitment to quality products and excellent service, I knew I needed to bring SP Tools to the USA. A few months later, that is exactly what we did.”

To see the complete line of products, check out sptools-usa.com/ for more information.

For more information or to order SP Tools products, visit cuttingedgeautomotive.net/.

Visit www.toymakerz.com/ for more information about the show and shop.