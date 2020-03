SP AIR USA now offers its Low-Profile Hex Bit Driver (SP-7250H) for use with any 1/4-in. drive bit. This sealed-head, low-profile tool is ideal for use in tight areas and features a ratchet style for ease of use.

Image courtesy of SP AIR USA

The reverse lever is easy to reach, allowing for one-handed operation. The SP-7250H also features a 360-degree rotating rear air exhaust deflector and 360-degree swivel air inlet.

