SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Impact Wrench

This new cordless impact is designed for working in tight areas.
 SP Air Corporation announces their new SP81113 12-volt 3/8-in. drive cordless Mini Impact Wrench, designed for working in tight areas.

Features include:

  • 12V battery platform
  • No-load speed; 2200rpm
  • Torque; 77 ft-lb. with a powerful motor that delivers 105 Nm of torque
  • Variable speed trigger with brake
  • Ergonomic soft grip handle
  • Built-in LED light illuminates work area
  • Charging time: 1 hour with auto shut-off

The set includes the following:

  • Black case
  • 12v 3/8-in. drive Mini Impact Wrench
  • 12v Max Lithium 2.0Ah Battery Pack
  • 12v Charger 

For more information, visit spairusa.com.

