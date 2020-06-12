SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Impact Wrench

SP Air Corporation announces their new SP81113 12-volt 3/8-in. drive cordless Mini Impact Wrench, designed for working in tight areas.
Features include:
- 12V battery platform
- No-load speed; 2200rpm
- Torque; 77 ft-lb. with a powerful motor that delivers 105 Nm of torque
- Variable speed trigger with brake
- Ergonomic soft grip handle
- Built-in LED light illuminates work area
- Charging time: 1 hour with auto shut-off
The set includes the following:
- Black case
- 12v 3/8-in. drive Mini Impact Wrench
- 12v Max Lithium 2.0Ah Battery Pack
- 12v Charger
For more information, visit spairusa.com.