SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Drill

This new cordless drill is designed for working in tight areas.
on

SP Air Corporation announces their new SP81213 12-volt 3/8-in./ 10mm two-speed Cordless Mini Drill Driver, designed for working in tight areas.

Features include:

  • 12-volt battery platform
  • No-load speed; Low 0-700rpm – High 0-1700rpm
  • Torque; powerful motor delivers 12.5 ft-lb. with a 10-section clutch for torque control
  • Adjustable two-speed control and a variable speed switch with brake
  • Gear box with spindle lock function
  • Single sleeve keyless chuck
  • Ergonomic soft grip handle

The set includes:

  • Black case
  • 12v 3/8-in./ 10mm two-speed Drill Driver
  • 12v Max Lithium 2.0Ah Battery Pack
  • 12v Charger 

For more information: spairusa.com.

