SP Air Corporation Announces New Cordless Mini Drill

SP Air Corporation announces their new SP81213 12-volt 3/8-in./ 10mm two-speed Cordless Mini Drill Driver, designed for working in tight areas.
Features include:
- 12-volt battery platform
- No-load speed; Low 0-700rpm – High 0-1700rpm
- Torque; powerful motor delivers 12.5 ft-lb. with a 10-section clutch for torque control
- Adjustable two-speed control and a variable speed switch with brake
- Gear box with spindle lock function
- Single sleeve keyless chuck
- Ergonomic soft grip handle
The set includes:
- Black case
- 12v 3/8-in./ 10mm two-speed Drill Driver
- 12v Max Lithium 2.0Ah Battery Pack
- 12v Charger
For more information: spairusa.com.