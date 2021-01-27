These two new aluminum flange yokes from Sonnax fit most 2005-2016 Ford F-250/350/450/550 Super Duty models. While the OEM uses cast steel yokes, the Sonnax billet aluminum yokes are just as strong — while providing rotational weight savings. Coupling these yokes together with an aluminum driveshaft is the best way to dramatically lower rotating mass, without sacrificing strength or performance, said the company.
Sonnax Introduces Ford Super Duty Flange Yokes
