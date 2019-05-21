Software Update Enables Bosch Aftermarket Scan Tool To Unlock, Diagnose Late-Model Fiat Chrysler Vehicles

Bosch announced the release of software version 3.7 for the ADS 325 and ADS 625 scan tools.

Starting with many 2018 and newer models, Fiat Chrysler requires a diagnostic tool to be compliant with its tester-authentication process to perform many diagnostic functions. Applicable vehicles include many models under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Alfa Romeo badges.

The diagnostic tool still will connect under the dashboard to the 16-pin DLC, and, via an internet connection, will obtain security credentials that are understood by a vehicle-mounted secure gateway module (SGW), according to Bosch. Like a firewall, the module keeps vehicle communication networks secure and protects electronic control modules from being exposed to potential hacking.

Certain functions, such as reading codes or live data, are not impacted, Bosch noted. But any functions that require performing actions or changes to the vehicle systems – such as clearing codes, relearns, actuations and adjustments – now require the diagnostic tool to complete an authentication process and “unlock” the SGW before performing these functions.

Until Bosch’s latest software update, only the Fiat Chrysler U.S. dealership diagnostic tool has been supporting scan-tool authentication for SGW unlock, Bosch noted.

Bosch has released this feature as a beta test with the May 3.7 software release on Bosch ADS 325 and 625 platforms initially. Other Bosch-manufactured diagnostic platforms will follow in coming weeks, the company said.

“The beta test will allow customers to follow the FCA US prescribed method by legally and quickly diagnosing all vehicles equipped with the SGW seamlessly and within seconds,” Bosch explained in a news release. “Only an internet connection and active tool subscription are required.”

Bosch software version 3.7 also includes:

Pre- and post-scan coverage for 2019-model-year Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Fiat, Honda, Jeep, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota

ADAS camera dynamic calibrations for 2008-2018-model-year BMW, Chrysler, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Volvo

Special tests for 2017-2018-model-year Ford, GM and more

The SGW unlock feature can be interrupted during the course of the beta test at any time, Bosch noted.

For more information on the new Bosch ADS-series software update and full release notes, visit www.BoschDiagnostics.com/Pro/ADS.