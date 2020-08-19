Connect with us

Snap-on Roll Cab Lights Up Dark Storage Drawers

The roll cab is equipped with a power strip of 10 outlets and four 2.1-amp USB ports, to keep tools and devices charged throughout the day.
The new Snap-on KETP682A2PBO 68-in. 9-Drawer Double Bank EPIQ Series Stainless Steel PowerTop with LED Light is manufactured in Algona, Iowa, with industry-leading firsts for maximum efficiency in the shop. 

With the push of a button, the LED lighted PowerTop directs light over tools and essentials stored in the nine drawers of this double bank EPIQ roll cab making it easy to locate tools and read socket sizes, especially on dark impact sockets.

The LED light is mounted under the top in a protected aluminum extrusion with a clear polycarbonate lens for maximum visibility and durability and is dust and water resistant. The PowerTop is rimmed to keep tools in place and is equipped with a Snap-on exclusive design power strip of 10 staggered outlets and four 2.1-amp USB ports, to keep tools and devices charged throughout the day.

This roll cab has three extra-wide drawers at the top that provide access to frequently used tools. The unit’s specially designed PowerDrawer offers dedicated space for storing and charging power tools with a built-in five outlet, two USB port power strip, and a 2-in. SpeeDrawer that features color matching dividers for the easy organization of small parts and fasteners. 

This EPIQ has higher load capacity than competitors and features a combination of traditional corner gussets and standing seam construction with additional top, bottom and side support to create the strongest Snap-on roll cab design. Flush finish drawers feature InPulse technology that are easier to close and won’t drift open.

For more info: www.snapon.com.

