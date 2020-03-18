Connect with us

Products

Snap-on Releases New EPIQ Roll Cab PowerTop Lighting Solutions

Designed to incorporate into EPIQ roll cabs and brighten up dark work conditions.
Advertisement
 

on

The new EPIQ stainless steel and bedliner PowerTop integrated lighting solutions from Snap-on save technicians time and brightens up dark work conditions. These options can be incorporated into any existing 60-in., 68-in. or 84-in. EPIQ roll cab or can be ordered assembled on any roll cab and span the full length of drawers with a LED light that shines down to illuminate drawers all the way to the bottom roll cab drawer.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The LED light is protected inside an aluminum extrusion with a clear polycarbonate lens for maximum visibility and durability. It’s easy to locate tools and read socket sizes, especially on black impact sockets, with these efficient lighting options.

PowerTop with lights illuminate with the push of a button and are dust and water resistant. They include 10 offset AC outlets with four 2.1 Amp full-charge USB ports and are made in the USA with a Snap-on exclusive design.

For more information: snapon.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Snap-on Releases New EPIQ Roll Cab PowerTop Lighting Solutions

on

Spectra Premium Launches 51 New Products

on

WORX Gloves And Shop Safety Supplies For 2020

on

Pinpoint Precision With Snap-on's Thermal Laser
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Pep Boys Celebrates International Women’s Day

Products: Snap-on Releases New EPIQ Roll Cab PowerTop Lighting Solutions

News: MAHLE Aftermarket Presents New CustomerCare Portal

News: Five Ways To Prevent The Spread Of COVID-19

Video: VIDEO: Code P0128 And Cooling System Leaks

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Products

BorgWarner Introduces Twin Scroll Turbocharger

Products

Snap-on Introduces New Pliers For Pros

Products

Bosch Engineers Innovate 95-Year-Old Sun Visor

Products

WIX Filters Introduced 380 New Parts In 2019
Connect