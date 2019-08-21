Snap-on diagnostic experts are offering a livestream training session focusing on Intelligent Diagnostics on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Visit http://snapon.com/livestream to join a live event or to set up an email reminder in advance of an upcoming event.

Technicians participating in the livestream training session will find out how the power of Snap-on’s Intelligent Diagnostics can help them be more productive and efficient in the service bay. The event, which is free of charge, will include a question and answer session, and is suited for technicians that are interested in either learning more or currently own an Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled platform.

With Intelligent Diagnostics, users don’t have to be a master technician to perform like one. It saves time by guiding technicians directly to the fix and eliminating guesswork. It also offers the extra assurances of SureTrack expert information, “Smart Data” and quick access to functional tests and resets – within a highly intuitive user interface that’s simple to learn and operate. Intelligent Diagnostics is available with ZEUS, TRITON-D8 and APOLLO D8.

To learn more information about Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics or livestream training, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.