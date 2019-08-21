News/Snap-on
ago

Snap-on Offers Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Session

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Snap-on Offers Intelligent Diagnostics Livestream Training Session

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Launch Blended Ignition Coil Program

Auto Care Factbook: Americans Are Delaying Car Maintenance To The Tune Of Nearly $25 Billion

Spectra Premium Sees ‘Huge Racing Success’ With Its High-Performance Radiators

Student SEMA Jeep Builds Earn More Than $130K At Auction

0W16 Versus 0W20 Oil

Toyota To Reduce Emissions From North American Operations By Up To 40%

King Introduces High-Strength Coated MC Bearings

MAHLE Motorsport Introduces Ceramic Thermal Barrier Coating For PowerPak Pistons

Bosch Releases New Wireless Battery And Starting/Charging System Tester

Snap-on diagnostic experts are offering a livestream training session focusing on Intelligent Diagnostics on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. Visit http://snapon.com/livestream to join a live event or to set up an email reminder in advance of an upcoming event.

Technicians participating in the livestream training session will find out how the power of Snap-on’s Intelligent Diagnostics can help them be more productive and efficient in the service bay. The event, which is free of charge, will include a question and answer session, and is suited for technicians that are interested in either learning more or currently own an Intelligent Diagnostics-enabled platform.

With Intelligent Diagnostics, users don’t have to be a master technician to perform like one. It saves time by guiding technicians directly to the fix and eliminating guesswork. It also offers the extra assurances of SureTrack expert information, “Smart Data” and quick access to functional tests and resets – within a highly intuitive user interface that’s simple to learn and operate. Intelligent Diagnostics is available with ZEUS, TRITON-D8 and APOLLO D8.

To learn more information about Snap-on Intelligent Diagnostics or livestream training, visit http://diagnostics.snapon.com or talk to a Snap-on franchisee or other Snap-on sales representative.

Show Full Article