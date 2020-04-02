Snap-on Makes Significant New Coverage Available

Snap-on represents a full century of revolutionary product development, engineered repair solutions and dedicated customer support that have repeatedly redefined the automotive service industry. Technicians can be confident in the breadth and depth of general and collision repair coverage included in its newest software content.

With more European coverage and innovative features, plus everything from previous releases, technicians can utilize the latest Snap-on software to help them achieve faster and smarter fixes for complete and confident repairs, which results in satisfied customers. Keeping their diagnostic tool up-to-date maximizes their diagnostic investment and guarantees better performance than the day they bought it.

Ethernet communications support with new adapter for applicable Jaguar, Land Rover and Volvo vehicles

In addition to ZEUS and VERUS Edge, now on-tool pre-scan or post-scan report labeling is available on TRITON-D8, APOLLO-D8, MODIS Edge, MODIS Ultra, SOLUS Legend and SOLUS Edge to identify before and after results

ID by camera with ZEUS for those vehicles unable to take advantage of instant ID, now easily capture and identify VIN via barcode

ZEUS and VERUS Edge enhancements

ADAS recalibration report is a companion report to the pre- and post-scan reports used to show complete recalibration for one or many systems

Get to work fast with improved boot time

A new Wi-Fi status icon confirms the technician is connected

A software status icon notifies technicians they are on the latest software

All this on top of existing capabilities to help techs work simpler, faster, and smarter:

Intelligent Diagnostics guides users through every step needed to find the solution, while avoiding the steps they don’t. It includes Smart Data released continuously before, during and after every software release

Snap-on Secure Vehicle Gateway provides direct access to vehicles right from the scan tool for 2018 and newer Fiat Chrysler (FCA) models

Exclusive Service Resets & Relearns feature that ensures technicians receive all the functional tests, resets and relearns, Top Repairs from SureTrack, plus Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs) to ensure a complete fix.

Vehicle system report offers results for available systems, plus Global OBD-II codes and readiness monitors for a more complete view

Access to the Snap-on Cloud for up-to-the-second online storage. Archive, reference, retrieve and communicate vehicle systems reports, thermal images and more to customers, colleagues and insurance companies

Exclusive access to SureTrack, providing real fixes and verified parts replacement records from millions of successful repair orders

Exclusive Fast-Track guided component tests show how to test, where to connect and what results to look for

Guided component test training for over 70 topics and hundreds of on-tool courses ranging from five to 30 minutes, including power user tests, how to’s and more

Software plans to get the most comprehensive coverage and features

Wide-ranging support programs, including a customer care hotline, extended warranty and free comprehensive online training and support

Shops, whether body, repair, glass replacement, oil change, used car dealerships or mobile diagnostic businesses, can rely on Snap-on software for the most comprehensive OEM specific coverage to maximize their capabilities to diagnose any challenge that pulls into the bay.