The Snap-on KAFAN LED Clock Two-Speed Fan is a compact two-speed fan that is a cool addition to any workspace.

It comes in solid black, and red, orange and green models have a black stand and blades. It has a magnetic base and is adjustable to stand vertically or horizontally.

The fan’s low voltage allows it to easily plug directly into an outlet or USB connection and comes with an LED time and temperature display.

