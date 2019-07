Snap-on CTSS761 14.4-Volt Cordless In-Line Screwdriver Kit

The Snap-on CTSS761 14.4-Volt Cordless In-Line Screwdriver Kit features 65 in.-lb. of torque output and 1,350 free speed RPM. This screwdriver can get the job done with most standard screwdriver and power bits.

A built-in LED light brightens the work area and the nine-position clutch can dial in proper torque quickly.

For additional information, visit Snap-on.