Snap-on Approved By FIAT Chrysler Automobiles For Secure Vehicle Gateway Module Access

Snap-on has been approved by FIAT Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for direct access to the vehicle gateway module from its scan tools.

Automobile manufacturers are developing solutions to protect their vehicles’ networks from unauthorized access, including potential cyber-attacks. FCA recently implemented a secure gateway module that was introduced on a selection of its 2018 and newer model vehicles. For those vehicles with the secure gateway module, access to certain diagnostic functions requires registration and authentication through an approved device for all aftermarket scan tools.

In October 2019, Snap-on will introduce the Snap-on Secure Vehicle Gateway solution that will provide access to secure OEM vehicle gateway modules. Snap-on and FCA worked closely to develop a solution that uses FCA’s Aftermarket Scan Tool User Management and Tool Registration system known as AUTOAUTH to allow Wi-Fi enabled diagnostics platforms using current software to perform secure gateway functions. All FCA secure gateway compliant solutions require device and user registration through AUTOAUTH. The Snap-on Secure Vehicle Gateway is designed to help navigate through this new process.