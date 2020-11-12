Snap-on 100th Edition ZEUS Workstation

The 100 th Edition ZEUS Workstation allows technicians to showcase the history and pride of Snap-on in their automotive repair shops, while providing the freedom to use the ZEUS diagnostic and information system, featuring exclusive Intelligent Diagnostics, throughout the service bay.

The 100th Edition ZEUS Workstation features a ZEUS docking and charging station with a custom-fit organizer and space for a wireless keyboard and mouse, all stored safely in a lockable slide top. The 27-in. high resolution touch screen monitor has a tilting monitor bracket to get just the right angle. The deep 12-in. drawer can accommodate a printer, while the two 3-1/2-in. drawers include organizers for standard and optional accessories, to maximize storage space.

The ZEUS diagnostic tool is the smart choice for anyone who wants the most troubleshooting and repair information possible and wants to access it without wading through unnecessary steps, the company said. It practically anticipates the technician’s next move and guides them through every step to find the solution by displaying only the information that’s relevant to the specific vehicle and fault code. ZEUS uses “Smart Data” to automatically configure the display to show vehicle data parameters (PID) relevant to the fault code, while non-related data parameters are filtered out, saving time. It also highlights vehicle data out of expected range.