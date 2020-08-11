SMP Releases New Blue Streak Blower Motor Resistor Kits

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the release of its new Blue Streak High Temperature Connector Blower Motor Resistor (BMR) Kits.

Click Here to Read More

Responding to the strain that today’s complex automotive heating and cooling systems put on the blower motor resistor, SMP engineers have developed a new line of Blue Streak heavier-duty BMR Kits. The Blue Streak BMR Kits are specifically designed to address these blower motor resistor failure issues. The kits include a Blue Streak blower motor resistor and high-temperature BMR harness.

Commenting on the new line, Jack Ramsey, vice president Engine Management Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, “We’re proud to release this advanced line of Blue Streak blower motor resistor kits. These kits offer a unique high-temperature connector to help technicians solve a complex problem.”

For more information on the BMR kits and other Blue Streak products, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.