Connect with us

Products

SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

The release spans 51 product categories and expands coverage by more than 212 million VIO.
Advertisement
 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 245 new part numbers to its Standard and Intermotor lines. The release spans 51 product categories and expands coverage for import and domestic applications through the 2020 model year by more than 212 million VIO. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The company says it continues to broaden its diesel coverage with the expansion of its diesel fuel injector lines, joining thousands of available Standard Diesel parts. Another highlight from the release is the increase in coverage of the company’s ADAS line with the addition of 40 new park assist cameras covering 23 million VIO. SMP also announced the addition of more than 44 sensors including ride height, fuel level, tire pressure, brake pad wear, camshaft, crankshaft and rain sensors. 

Commenting on the news, John Herc, vice president Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, “This latest expansion of our Standard and Intermotor lines demonstrates our continued commitment to supplying professional technicians with the premium components they need for today’s vehicle systems.”

All new applications are listed in the eCatalogs found at StandardBrand.comIntermotorImport.com, and in electronic catalog providers.  

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Products: New Continental Autodiagnos Pro Streamlines Vehicle Diagnosis

Products: Dill Revamps Digital Inflator

Products: Snap-on Introduces APOLLO-D9 Diagnostic Tool

Products: Dorman Releases Second Volume Of OE FIX Guide

Advertisement

on

SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

on

Mayhew Introduces Titanium-Coated Triple Square Bit Set

on

Clore Automotive Introduces 12V Lithium Jump Starter

on

WD-40 Company Introduces Specialist Line
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: 360-Degree Part Photos Added To GMB.net

News: NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 400 Set For Saturday Night

Products: SMP Releases 245 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

News: Mitchell 1 And Elite Host Free Webinar Series

Diagnostics: Differentials And Diagnostics

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?

Sponsored Content

The #1 Cause of Spark Plug Failure
Connect