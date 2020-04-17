SMP Recognizes Shops With ‘Standing Together’ Promotion

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the launch of its SMP “Standing Together” promotion to recognize shop owners whose shops and employees are helping their local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shops can enter by posting a photograph on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram of employees or technicians safely helping their local community. Three prizes of $1,000 will be awarded to shops who share photographs on social media using the hashtag #SMPStandingTogether between April 15 and May 15. Winners will be selected through a random drawing.

“SMP stands by our customers especially during this current time of crisis and uncertainty,” says Jack Ramsey, VP engine management marketing & sales, SMP. “We are proud to recognize those who are going above and beyond to help their local communities in their time of need.”

For more information on the promotion and rules, visit www.SMPStandingTogether.com.