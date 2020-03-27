SMP Kicks Off ‘Bigger, Better Diesel’ Scholarship Contest

Connect with us

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) announces the start of its third annual Standard ‘Bigger, Better Diesel’ Automotive Scholarship Contest. Running through May 31, the competition will present four aspiring diesel technicians with a $5,000 scholarship each. 

Students can enter by visiting BiggerBetterDiesel.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology. The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program. They must also have a minimum current cumulative grade point average of 3.0. Complete rules and contest information can be found at BiggerBetterDiesel.com

“SMP is proud to support deserving students who are committed to a career in the automotive industry,” said Jack Ramsey, vice president engine management marketing and sales, SMP. “As a leader in the diesel aftermarket, SMP is dedicated to supporting future diesel technicians with these exciting scholarship opportunities.”

For more information, watch the promotional video on youtube.com/StandardBrandParts.

