Connect with us

News

SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

 

on

Acknowledging that much of the country has been at pause as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) announces the extension of its automotive scholarship contests. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever,’ Standard ‘Bigger, Better Diesel,’ and Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ automotive Scholarships, awarding 12 students $5,000 each will now run through June 30.

Students can enter and review complete rules by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.comBiggerBetterDiesel.com, or IntermotorImportLeader.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology. 

The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program. They must also have a minimum current cumulative grade point average of 3.0. 

“We’re eager to continue empowering and supporting deserving students who are committed to careers in the automotive industry,” said Jack Ramsey, vice president Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP. “Now more than ever, we stand by our community and recognize their efforts.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

House Of Representatives Passes 5th Stimulus Package

IMR: Disruption Affecting Repair Shop Purchasing Behavior

SMP Announces Launch Of New SMP Cares Website

CARDONE Wins 2 ACPN Data Excellence Awards

Advertisement

on

SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

on

IMR: Disruption In Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

on

Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

on

TrakMotive Introduces 87 New Numbers
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Sponsored Content: How Iridium Spark Plugs Have Evolved with Engine Technology

Video: VIDEO: Spark Plug Mistakes And Recovery

News: IMR: Disruption In Parts Availability Affecting Purchasing

News: Champion Announces Expansion For WP2 2-Cycle Racing Oil

News: SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Flash! Reprogramming Vehicle Computers

Chevy AVEO Timing Belt Service

Ford Timing Belts & Chains

GM Timing Belt & Chain Service
Connect