SMP Extends Automotive Scholarship Contests

Acknowledging that much of the country has been at pause as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Standard Motor Products Inc . (SMP) announces the extension of its automotive scholarship contests.

The Blue Streak ‘Stronger Than Ever,’ Standard ‘Bigger, Better Diesel,’ and Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ automotive Scholarships, awarding 12 students $5,000 each will now run through June 30.

Students can enter and review complete rules by visiting BlueStreakScholarship.com, BiggerBetterDiesel.com, or IntermotorImportLeader.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. Judges will evaluate entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry with an emphasis on diesel technology.

The program is open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Eligible entrants must be at least 18 years of age who are currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program. They must also have a minimum current cumulative grade point average of 3.0.

“We’re eager to continue empowering and supporting deserving students who are committed to careers in the automotive industry,” said Jack Ramsey, vice president Engine Management Marketing and Sales, SMP. “Now more than ever, we stand by our community and recognize their efforts.”