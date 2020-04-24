Connect with us

SMP Donates Snacks To Mount Sinai Queens Hospital Staff

 

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has expressed its support and gratitude to healthcare workers for the work they are doing to combat COVID-19 in SMP’s local Long Island City neighborhood. In support of these heroic efforts, SMP has donated $1,000 of healthy snacks during the month of April. 

SMP was able to set up weekly deliveries to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital to help them stock their café. This donation has allowed the hospital to extend the afternoon hours of their free café, which is open to all Mount Sinai Queens staff.  

Mount Sinai Queens, Astoria, N.Y., serves as the community hospital for Western Queens and beyond. Their team of nearly 500 physicians has been working around the clock to help a community in need, and their efforts have been vital in fighting this battle on the front lines. 

“During this time of uncertainty, healthcare workers are going beyond the call of duty to treat and comfort coronavirus patients,” says Eric Sills, CEO and President of Standard Motor Products. “The SMP family stands by these heroes and we are proud to support healthcare workers so close to home.”

Also commenting on the effort, Tom Tesoro, senior vice president of human resources, SMP, said, “The hallmark of the SMP employee is that they care. This is just one example of what the SMP family is doing to support their community in this time of crisis. We are proud to stand with those brave men and women who are making personal sacrifices every day to keep all of us safe and well.”

