SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Scholarship Program. Through three individual scholarship programs – the Intermotor ‘Import Leader’, Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’, and SMP ‘Women in Auto Care’ Scholarship – ten students pursuing educations in automotive technology or repair have been awarded scholarships to apply toward their education in automotive technology or repair at a technical school or college.

Click Here to Read More

From nearly a thousand candidates, these ten exemplary students were selected based on the thoughtfulness and relevancy of their responses to questions regarding their future careers in the automotive repair industry. Each has been awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

With an emphasis on import automotive technology, the Intermotor ‘Import Leader’ Scholarship awarded $5,000 each to Ashley Stamboulian of Robbinsville, NJ, Saige Byram of Evansville, IN, Alexzander Freeman of Lockhart, TX, and Julien Vargas of Lehighton, PA.

The Blue Streak ‘Better Then, Better Now’ winners this year were Derrick Graham of Medford, OR, Vance Hagerman of Hanover, PA, Deeandra Lucio of Phoenix, AZ and Will Finney of Coeur d’Alene, ID.