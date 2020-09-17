SMP Announces Winners Of Women In Auto Care Scholarship

Standard Motor Products Inc . (SMP) announces the winners of its SMP “Women in Auto Care” Scholarship. The inaugural competition has presented two female students with $5,000 each.

Savannah Miller of Prince Frederick, Maryland, and Eoin Dockter, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, will receive the scholarship awards that will go toward their automotive technical education.

Students entered the scholarship contest by visiting SMPWIACScholarship.com, completing an online questionnaire, and submitting a recent photo of themselves. SMP’s judges evaluated hundreds of entries based on relevance, creativity and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive industry.

Both winners expressed their excitement and gratitude at having been selected to receive funds to further their studies in the automotive industry, especially during this time of uncertainty.

“Given all of the changes that have transpired since COVID has struck the United States, I had initially decided to quit school, both to save money and to be able to focus on the inevitable homeschooling of our four children,” said Dockter. “However, winning this scholarship means that, with the support of my family, I can still pursue my education and my dream of having a career as a diesel technician.”