SMP Announces Winners Of ‘Standing Together’ Promotion

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) recently announced the winners of its SMP ‘Standing Together’ promotion. Three prizes of $1,000 each will be awarded to Cleland Automotive of Listowel, Ontario, Music’s Auto of Brookville, Ohio, and Protech Autocare of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The promotion recognized automotive shop owners who have been helping their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. To enter, shops were asked to post a photograph with the hashtag #SMPStandingTogether on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram highlighting employees or technicians safely helping those in need.

SMP is extremely proud of the winners and all of the participating shops who have demonstrated remarkable compassion and caring for their communities during this difficult time.

Cleland Automotive spearheaded a large food drive, collecting and delivering canned foods and household supplies to the Listowel Ontario Salvation Army Family Services & Food Bank to help those most in need.

Music’s Automotive also held a food drive, providing 500 lunches to children during the first two weeks of the pandemic. Zach Music, owner of Music’s Automotive in Brookville, Ohio, said, “I can’t express the generosity this city has for taking care of each other. Our local food pantry will love receiving this money.”