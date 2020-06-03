Connect with us

News

SMP Announces Winners Of ‘Standing Together’ Promotion

 

on

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) recently announced the winners of its SMP ‘Standing Together’ promotion. Three prizes of $1,000 each will be awarded to Cleland Automotive of Listowel, Ontario, Music’s Auto of Brookville, Ohio, and Protech Autocare of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The promotion recognized automotive shop owners who have been helping their local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. To enter, shops were asked to post a photograph with the hashtag #SMPStandingTogether on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram highlighting employees or technicians safely helping those in need.

SMP is extremely proud of the winners and all of the participating shops who have demonstrated remarkable compassion and caring for their communities during this difficult time.

Cleland Automotive spearheaded a large food drive, collecting and delivering canned foods and household supplies to the Listowel Ontario Salvation Army Family Services & Food Bank to help those most in need.

Music’s Automotive also held a food drive, providing 500 lunches to children during the first two weeks of the pandemic. Zach Music, owner of Music’s Automotive in Brookville, Ohio, said, “I can’t express the generosity this city has for taking care of each other. Our local food pantry will love receiving this money.”

Advertisement

Protech Autocare held a unique donation drive in which they asked the community to help them fill a school bus with food and household supplies for their community in Cincinnati, Ohio. The response was overwhelming as they filled the bus three times.

Commenting on the announcement, Jack Ramsey, VP engine management marketing and sales, SMP, stated, “It’s an honor to support automotive shop teams that go above and beyond to give back to their communities. We’re excited to present these shops $1,000 each to help support their efforts, and want to thank them for all they’re doing.”

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Perfect Stop Kicks Off Powersports Summer Sweepstakes

Check Out The May Issue Of Underhood Service Magazine

NAPA Supports The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Lifelong Learning At Home With Upcoming Babcox Webinars

Advertisement

on

SMP Announces Winners Of 'Standing Together' Promotion

on

Mitchell 1 New Parts Catalogs Added To Manager SE

on

Aeromotive Opens One-Stop Customization Shop For Fuel Systems

on

Openbay Otis Integrates With TireShop By Freedomsoft
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Emissions: Do Oxygen Sensors Generate Electricity?

News: Mitchell 1 New Parts Catalogs Added To Manager SE

News: SMP Announces Winners Of ‘Standing Together’ Promotion

Diagnostics: Most Common Causes of Intermittent Misfire Codes

Products: Rein Introduces Water Pump Kit For Audi, VW Models

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Iridium Aftermarket Spark Plugs Offer OE-Level Performance

Sponsored Content

Why is There Oil in the Coolant?

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

What Causes a Water Pump to Fail?
Connect