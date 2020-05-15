Connect with us

SMP Announces Launch Of New SMP Cares Website

 

on

Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) announces the launch of its SMP Cares website, a new site dedicated to highlighting the company’s efforts supporting local communities through service, volunteerism and donations. This website will serve as a resource for news and upcoming events.

The SMP Cares site is a destination for SMP employees and the general public alike, to learn more about how the organization is giving back. No stranger to community outreach, SMP has supported employee service efforts and encouraged company-wide events, reinforcing the social responsibility that has been a part of the company’s culture for decades.

In addition to volunteer stories and pictures, the new website will feature the SMP Cares footprint, history and an events schedule. For additional information contact the SMP Cares engagement team at [email protected] or visit SMPCares.smpcorp.com.

“Our new SMP Cares website gives us a chance to share our efforts and contributions to our local communities,” said Tom Tesoro, senior vice president of human resources, SMP. “We hope that this new website will be a place where people can keep the conversation going about strengthening our communities and helping those who need it the most.”

